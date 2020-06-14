Winnebago County announces 35 new cases of COVID-19

There are 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Sunday. That brings the total case count to 2,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County as of Sunday, and 78 total deaths.

About 26,887 tests came back negative. The positivity rate is hovering around 9.3 percent.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

51 deaths (65.38 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (34.62 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 111 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 240 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 572 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 441 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 404 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 379 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 284 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 164 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 170 cases and 37 deaths: 80 and older age group