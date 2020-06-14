Winnebago County announces 35 new cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- There are 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Winnebago County Sunday. That brings the total case count to 2,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County as of Sunday, and 78 total deaths.
About 26,887 tests came back negative. The positivity rate is hovering around 9.3 percent.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Alpine Fireside Health Center
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Bickford Senior Living
-- Crimson Pointe
-- East Bank
-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Highview in the Woodlands
-- Lincolnshire Place
-- Luther Center
-- PA Peterson
-- Presence Cor Mariae
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Rock River Health Care
-- St. Anne Ascension Living
-- Van Matre
-- Wesley Willows
-- Winnebago County Jail
-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center
51 deaths (65.38 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (34.62 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
-- 111 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 240 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 572 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 441 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 404 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group
-- 379 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group
-- 284 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group
-- 164 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group
-- 170 cases and 37 deaths: 80 and older age group