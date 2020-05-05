Winnebago County announces 27 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new recoveries

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- There are now 643 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County with 27 announced Tuesday. No new deaths were announced, total still at 22.
Areas of concern are the following:
-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor
-- Amberwood Care Centre
-- Anam Care
-- East Bank Center
-- Forest City Rehab & Nursing
-- Goldie B Floberg Center
-- Milestone
-- Peterson Meadows
-- River Bluff Nursing Home
-- Rockford Rescue Mission
-- Van Matre
-- Winnebago County Jail
Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:
-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group
-- 39 cases: 10-19 age group
-- 130 cases: 20-29 age group
-- 125 cases: 30-39 age group
-- 101 cases: 40-49 age group
-- 103 cases: 50-59 age group
-- 66 cases: 60-69 age group
-- 29 cases: 70-79 age group
-- 26 cases: 80 and older age group
Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:
-- 23%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 21%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino
-- 16%: Hispanic or Latino
-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic
-- 37%: Unknown
There have been 643 total tests that have come back positive, 3,489 tests that have come back negative and 3,422 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 7,554 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
The health department also reports that 125 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus, up 18 from yesterday.
-----
Testing Sites in Winnebago County:
Crusader Community Health
1200 West State Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1215 N Alpine Rd Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health
1100 Broadway Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline:815-490-1600
Crusader Community Health Regional Testing Site
1002 N. Pierpont Ave. (Auburn High School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: All community individuals that are symptomatic and asymptomatic high risk individuals as defined by IDPH, no appointment needed.
Crusader Community Health Rockford Drive-Thru
520 North Pierpoint Avenue (Kennedy Middle School) Rockford, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday-Friday
Requirements: No appointment required. Ideal candidates for testing include, but are not limited to: - Anyone experiencing upper respiratory symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue) and suspect it could be COVID-19 - High-risk populations living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD and/or related conditions such as asthma - People living or working in congregate situations such as nursing homes or retirement housing - Healthcare workers and those working in first responder roles.
COVID Hotline: 815-319-6705
IDPH Rockford Drive-Thru
1601 Parkview Avenue Rockford, Ill
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Days of Operation: Daily
Requirements: No appointment required. Capacity is limited. Hours of operation subject to change on a daily basis, based on available equipment and throughout.
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - E. State Street
6595 East State Street Rockford, Ill
Hours: 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.
Physicians Immediate Care - Rockford - South Alpine
3475 S. Alpine Road Rockford, Ill
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday; Saturday - Sunday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.
Crusader Community Health
6115 N 2nd St. Loves Park, Ill
Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.
COVID Hotline: 815-490-1600
Physicians Immediate Care - Loves Park
1000 E. Riverside Blvd. Loves Park, Ill
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.
Physicians Immediate Care - Machesney Park
11475 N. Second St. Machesney Park, Ill
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Days of Operation: Monday - Friday
Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited.