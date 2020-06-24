Winnebago County announces 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County. No new deaths were announced, meaning the total still stands at 85.

The recovery rate is now at 94.5 percent. There are now 27,689 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 125 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 264 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 604 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 470 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 431 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 399 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 301 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 166 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 173 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group