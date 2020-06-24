Advertisement

Winnebago County announces 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Source: Winnebago County Health Department
Source: Winnebago County Health Department (WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department Wednesday.

That brings the total case count to 2,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County. No new deaths were announced, meaning the total still stands at 85.

The recovery rate is now at 94.5 percent. There are now 27,689 negative tests in the county.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center

55 deaths (64.71 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 30 deaths (35.29 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 125 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 264 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 604 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 470 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 431 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 399 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 301 cases and 12 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 166 cases and 23 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 173 cases and 40 deaths: 80 and older age group

Latest News

Health

Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Dentures

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT

Health

Illinois announces 715 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 new deaths

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The newly announced deaths include a male in his 60s, two females and a male in their 70s and a female in her 80s.

Health

US virus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By AP
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.

Health

One new COVID-19 death announced in Boone County, total at 21

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Boone County Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

Latest News

Health

13 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, death toll still stands at 85

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recovery rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 94.3 percent and 27,215 tests have been negative.

Health

Illinois announces 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths over 5-week decline overall

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Ngozi Ezike says Illinois has seen a decline in both reported daily positive COVID-19 cases and deaths over the last 5 weeks.

Health

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
|
By AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021

Health

Kids lack of summer exercise leads to problems as adults

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Getting kids off the couch and outside for activities is not only good for reducing weight gain, but also for reducing the risk of getting bladder cancer, according to Dr. Daniel Sadowski of Rockford Urological Associates.

Health

Rock River Valley Blood Center facing shortage, in need of donations

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A busy weekend of hospitals treating trauma cases has led to the increased demand of blood.

Health

27 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new recoveries in Winnebago County

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Winnebago County now has 2,528 total positive cases of COVID-19 with an additional 27 new cases confirmed Saturday.