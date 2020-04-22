Winnebago County announces 16 new positive COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 238 cases. 1 new death was also announced.

However, the health department did add Heritage Woods, Peterson Meadows and Van Matre as new areas of concern. Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, Goldie B Floberg Center, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home and Rockford Rescue Mission are already on that list.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 5 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 13 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 37 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 35 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 40 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 50 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 31 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 14 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 13 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 41%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 23%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 4%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 11%: Unknown

There have been 238 total tests that have come back positive, 1,330 tests that have come back negative and 601 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 2,169 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.