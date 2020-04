The Winnebago County Health Department confirms 14 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday along with 2 new deaths This brings the total number of cases to 209 and the total deaths to 11.

Dr. Sandra Martell says that 14% of the COVID-19 tests that have been performed have come back positive, which is up. Martell also says that the department initial projections were the number of cases would double every 5 days. Instead, they are doubling every 8 days.