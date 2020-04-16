Winnebago County announces 20 more positive cases, Haney expects social distancing for rest of 2020

The Winnebago County Health Department announces 20 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total now is at 144 confirmed cases.

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 7 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 21 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 19 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 29 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 28 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 22 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 10 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 8 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 49%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 23%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 23%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 3%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 2%: Unknown

There have been 144 total tests that have come back positive, 1,144 tests that have come back negative and 672 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 1,960 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

Less than 1% of the Winnebago County population has been tested, according to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney said the local area is expected to hit a peak of infections at the end of April, and cautioned residents not to have false hope as other areas in the country have already peaked.

The chairman said he expected social distancing protocols to remain in place for the remainder of 2020 at the least.

“The right balance may not be flipping the switch on the economy,” and bringing businesses back all at once, “but adjusting the dimmer,” Haney said, and phasing in different parts of the economy.