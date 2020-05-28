Winnebago County State's Attorney announces 3 Grand Jury indictments

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces that a Grand Jury has returned 3 indictments.

51-year-old Darnell Baymon has been indicted for Aggraveted Battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the May 3 stabbing at the Way Low gas station. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

22-year-old Dontrel Brown has been indicted on Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a felon, Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, and Resisting a Peace Officer in connection to the May 13 shooting in the area of State and Waldo streets. If found guily, he faces up to14 years in prison.

20-year-old Trenton Xavier Higgins faces two additional charges of Aggravated Battery to a Child under 13 causing great bodily harm or disfigurment,, and one additional charge of Aggravated Battery to a child under 13. If found guilty, he faces up to 30 years in prison.