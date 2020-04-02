Winnebago County Sheriff's wants to help celebrate your child's April Birthday

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department wants to help celebrate your child's April birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post (see below) the department wants to make sure birthday celebrations in April are as special as possible. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing going on, they have a unique idea to make this happen!

The department will drive by the birthday child's house, giving a wave and putting the nights and sirens on. To let the department know, send them a message on their Facebook page. They are scheduling these Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must live in the Winnebago County Sheriff's jurisdiction and the children must be turning 12 and under.