Winnebago County Sheriff's arrest Rock Falls man on multiple drug and gun charges

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit arrested a Rock Falls man on multiple drug and gun charges.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. Monday, the unit was in the area of 8th Street and Willis Avenue when deputies noticed a man standing near a vehicle with a gun in his hand. As deputies moved closer, they noticed the man put the handgun into the vehicle and attempt to walk away.

A short time later, the man was taken into custody and later identified as 33-year-old Winston Wilbanks of Rock Falls. After the arrest, deputies located a loaded .40 caliber handgun in plain sight in the suspect's vehicle.

As they continued searching the vehicle, deputies located a large amount of cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, heroin and tramadol pills. Wilbanks was wanted on a warrant out of Dixon for aggravated domestic battery. He faces the following charges:

- Armed Habitual Criminal

- Armed Violence

- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon

- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (15-100 GRAMS)

- Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy (15-200 PILLS)

- Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl (1-15 GRAMS)

- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin (1-15 GRAMS)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance

- Resisting a Peace Officer

- Dixon Police Department Arrest Warrant (BOND $200,000 10%)

Wilbanks is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.