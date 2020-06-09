Winnebago County Sheriff's Department releases statement on alleged mistreatment of jail inmates

In a statement released by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Tuesday morning, the department released it after they were made aware of accusations of mistreatment of some of the inmates incarcerated in the Winnebago County Jail.

The statement reads in part, "As a department, we strive to protect the health and safety of the inmates and staff inside the facility. We also strive to ensure that all our inmates’ rights are preserved. On June 2, 2020, there was an incident involving three disruptive detainees. Our corrections officers deployed Oleoresin Capsicum spray, which is commonly referred to as “pepper” spray. The allegation that tear gas was deployed inside the facility, and that a detainee’s arm was broken are simply not true. Tear gas is not a tool utilized for de-escalation within the Winnebago County Jail."

The department says that each and every use of force by any member of the Sheriff's office is reviewed on multiple levels and the department then uses an early warning system to identify potential issues.

The department began the process of purchasing body cameras for both Corrections Officers and Law Enforcement Deputies in mid-2019 in what the department says will "improve the transparency and the accountability of all members of the Sheriff's Office."

The Winnebago County Board later approved the body cameras to be purchased and now all Corrections Officers and all uniform Law Enforcement Deputies will wear these while on the job.

The Sheriff's office says there were no injuries to either inmates or staff on the alleged date on June 2, 2020. "We stand by our officers and maintain that these allegations of mistreatment are absolutely false," the statement concludes.