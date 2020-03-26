Winnebago County Jail takes steps to ensure safety for its inmates and corrections officers

The Winnebago County Jail is taking steps to ensure its inmates and corrections officers stay healthy and safe amid this crisis.

The county board met tonight, virtually, to approve a contract extension for healthcare both at the jail and the juvenile detention center.

Jail superintendent Bob Redmond says its assigned a full time shift lieutenant specifically for coronavirus concerns at the facility.

An inmate who was showing signs of possible covid-19 was tested. The results came back negative.

The jail is not allowing visitors at this time.

Redmond says they are working day and night to make sure everyone stays healthy.

At this time they are not checking the temperatures of corrections officers. But, Redmond says that could change.

“We've got very, very restrictive protocols in place as far as how our intake goes into the jail, where those inmates will be housed. One of the safest places to be right now is probably that jail because they're not having this so called outside contact.” Redmond said.

