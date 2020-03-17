Winnebago County Jail restricts visits after inmate was tested for COVID-19, result was negative

Jail Superintendent Bob Redmond tells 23 News that a male inmate was tested for the Coronavirus at the Winnebago County Jail two weeks ago. He did not disclose the age of the inmate but did say that the test results came back negative.

This also comes as the Winnebago County Jail is restricting all personal visits to inmates until further notice going with the current COVID-19 outbreak. However, Redmond says Winnebago County is looking at other methods to still connect inmates with family members digitally with phone calls instead of face-to-face visits.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 160 confirmed cases in 15 counties throughout Illinois. The state also confirmed the first death​ related to the disease.