Winnebago County Jail area of concern for COVID-19 spread

Health officials are keeping an eye on the Winnebago County Jail after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

"Their protocols, and their policies and procedures they put in place were very stringent," says Winnebago County Health Department leader Dr. Sandra Martell. "Be mindful that if I'm someone that's coming in today, being booked today, that I'm not in the general population for a minimum of 14 days so they can monitor me."

Officers booked the inmate into the jail March 30. The man, in his 50's, was isolated and screened several times, but showed no symptoms of COVID-19 until April 23, when he complained of a sore throat.

"He was involved with a pod of 27 inmates," explains Sheriff Gary Caruana. "So they are, at the time, all isolated and they are being tested three times a day by the UIC to make sure they don't exhibit any symptoms."

Pods used to contain 64 inmates, but now Caruana says the number is down to about 30. "We try to isolate them in the cells as best we can," he says. "We were able to go from a daily population of 800 or 850 to right around 550. So that's some of the practices we put in place with area law enforcement along with our agency."

When officers book inmates into the jail, they are tested and placed into classifications. After 10 to 14 days of observation, the class enters isolation together.

"Then each one of them gets tested again with the physicals," explains Caruana. "And if any one of them shows signs of symptoms, or fever they all stay together."

He says the correctional officers are able to handle the situation without too much of a staffing strain.

"Our overtime is down because all the corrections officers are pitching in and working as a team," says Caruana.

The inmates are required to wear surgical masks, and the correctional officers wear N95, according to Caruana. On May 1 he says staff at the Criminal Justice Center will be provided masks, but it's not yet required they wear them.