Winnebago County Health Department releases new community guidelines amid COVID-19 concerns

"Whether you live on the east or west side, you live up north in Rockton or South Beloit, or you live in New Milford or Cherry Valley, we're in the same boat," said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney.

As the Winnebago County Health Department confirms no additional patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, new restrictions are announced, suspending all gatherings larger than 10 people until further notice.

"But as we go through this, we're going to continue to put and heighten those standards so that we can ensure that we are maximizing what we call those social mitigation strategies so we can help the community stay as safe as possible,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, WCHD Public Administrator.

Falling under that umbrella includes personal care services and houses of worship.

"We know one of the best things we do is limit gatherings of people, which limit that exposure, which allows us to flatten the trend, so that's what we need to do," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Chairperson Frank Haney says the need to enforce these rules are essential to protecting those most vulnerable.

"When we're asked to do something, it is in no way disrespectful to you as a citizen, it is to protect not just you, but a whole lot of other people in our community," said Haney.

"These are incredibly challenging times for our community. I just want to stress, remaining calm and being prepared has served us well to this point and it will continue to serve all of us well," said McNamara.

Local businesses are also pitching in to help fight the virus, with Grant View Distillery is changing its production line and making hand sanitizer for the community.

Elective surgeries are also being postponed, with the region's three health systems asking patients to reschedule any non-essential procedures.