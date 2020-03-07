Winnebago County Health Department: COVID-19 results come back negative

From the Winnebago County Health Department just after 8 p.m. Saturday, “At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County. All specimens from Winnebago County submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health have confirmed negative results.”

Earlier this afternoon, The Winnebago County Health Department is confirmed that a resident was transported this morning via EMS to a local hospital to be evaluated and tested for COVID-19. After being tested at the Illinois Department of Public Health lab, the tests came back negative for the virus. This means the Coronavirus is not present in the county.

However, officials with the health department say that a risk is still possible for the virus to spread. When there is a confirmed case, that information will be shared with the community by the Winnebago County Health Department.