Winnebago County Forest Preserves to open to limited activities on Friday

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County is following the guidelines set by Governor J.B. Pritzker as many recreation areas are being allowed to reopen.

Beginning on Friday, May 1, all forest preserves will be open for limited daytime activities from 7 a.m. until a half hour after sunset. Activities allowed include walking, hiking, equestrian, golf and fishing, including as Four Lakes Forest Preserve as long as social distancing is practiced.

Atwood Homestead, Ledges and Macktown golf courses are also scheduled to reopen on May 1 under the new "Golf Operations Restrictions​" set by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Forest Preserve administration offices, nature centers, playgrounds, shelter reservations and restrooms will remain closed.

Visitors to the Forest Preserves should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol) and face coverings. Forest Preserve officials say to follow these additional health and safety guidelines:

-- Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;

-- Please stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;

-- Visit alone or with members of your household;

-- Stay local; visit preserves that are closest to where you live;

-- If you arrive at a preserve and crowds are forming, please move to another area or return another time/day to visit;

-- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.

FPWC will closely monitor congestion in forest preserves. Decisions on forest preserve closings and access will be made by Forest Preserves of Winnebago County authorities based on their assessment of risk and on state health protection mandates.