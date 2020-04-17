A Winnebago County Corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the officers works at the jail, but has been on an unrelated leave of absence since March 5 and has had no contact with inmates or staff at the jail.

The Sheriff's Office was made aware about the individual testing positive this week. Officials say the officer is home in isolation and is not scheduled to return to work until cleared by medical staff.

The Sheriff's Department says its working with medical professionals to monitor and screen officers for symptoms when they report for duty. Measures are in place to keep both staff and inmates safe and healthy.

For the last several weeks visitor restrictions have been in place at the jail.