Winnebago County Committee votes yes to new firewall security

ROCKFORD, Il. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Administrative and Operations Committee votes yes to pass a $400,000 plan to improve the county's firewall protection.
Committee members say the software is necessary to protect important information from hackers and say it should be paid off within the next five years.
"The firewalls are probably the most important part of our infrastructure in terms of our security," said board member Steve Chapman.
The full board will vote on the plan next Thursday.