Winnebago County COVID-19 cases climb to 464

Winnebago County sees an increase of 61 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 464.

The death toll rose by four to 18 in the past 24 hours.

Out of 5546 tests given in Winnebago County, 2265 are negative and 2817 are pending. Health experts say 100 have recovered from the virus.

If you break the positive cases into age groups, 86 are people ages 20 to 29; 85 are 30-39; 78 are 40-49; 78 are 50-59; 50 are 60-69; 23 are 70-79 and 22 are 80-plus. Children ages 0 to 19 represent 42 cases.

Locations of concern include Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, East Bank Center, Goldie B. Floberg Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, Rockford Rescue Mission, Van Matre and the Winnebago County Jail.

