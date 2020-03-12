Winnebago County Board approves budget plan to add staffing to county jail

"We have a fantastic opportunity to continue to expand our relationship with the federal government," said Paul Arena (R-7th District).

In a near unanimous vote, the Winnebago County Board pushes through a budget plan that would add five new correctional officers to the County Jail.

"We need to do something. This isn't just about inmate safety, it's about officer safety, and it's about providing a safe environment for the folks that come in through our jail," said Burt Gerl (D-15th District).

After an audit last fall revealed the need to address the County's staffing shortage in the prison, the U.S. Marshal's Office gave Chairperson Frank Haney and Sheriff Gary Caruana an ultimatum: add more employees or risk having federal inmates removed from the facility.

"We've had other audits before, but the feds said, 'Hey, look, we've got to start looking together to get this corrected.' They're willing to work together, I'm willing to work with the County Board to get this corrected," said Sheriff Gary Caruana.

"There is, I think, a shared strategy with the Sheriff, many on the County Board and the administration to make sure that we're addressing those needs," said Chairperson Frank Haney.

Sheriff Caruana says there's still a lot of work to be done... But he's hopeful for what lies ahead.

"I still want to be prudent, I know that we're in a budget crisis, I understand that 100 percent. I think the County Board understands I want to work with them, and they understand that I see that, but I think that they're understanding of the fact that this department's severely down and let's work together to rebuild that," said Sheriff Caruana.

Another point of discussion was an ordinance looking to change the structure of the board to a super majority, but after a full board vote, the motion failed to pass.