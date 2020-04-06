Winnebago County Animal Services scheduling adoptions by appointment

If you are looking to add to your family during this stay at home order, Winnebago County Animal Services is looking to help out.

Winnebago County Animal Services is starting adoptions by appointment starting Monday. Adopters must complete an adoption questionnaire at wcasrock.org and specify the animal they are interested in adopting by entering the six digit animal ID on the form. (i.e., A345712 - only enter six digits in application, not letters)

Once their application is approved, a clerk will call the adopter and make an appointment for them to come and meet the dog or cat.

All appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday-Saturday in half-hour increments. For more information:

Winnebago County Animal Services

4517 N. Main Street

Rockford, IL 61103

Direct Line: 815-319-4116

