Winnebago County Animal Services Adoption Coordinator Donna Apgar retires

"It is something that I am passionate about and that I love to do," said Donna Apgar, Winnebago County Animal Services Adoption Coordinator.

Apgar started as a volunteer with the county animal shelter 26 years ago.

"I was spending so much time here like 20 to 25 hours a week and my husband said you should just get a job there," Apgar said.

A new position was created in 2006 and Apgar became the first adoption coordinator.

"I was working with the public in adopting animals. I was guiding and coaching them to make sure they were picking the right animal for their lifestyle," Apgar said.

Soon Apgar started to take on more responsibilities attending educational events and spending her Monday mornings with 23 News featuring a dog or cat in need of adoption.

"I am going to miss pet of the week. I love doing pet of the week," Apgar said.

Apgar will wrap up her time with the county animal shelter at the end of June. She says it was a very emotional decision.

"It was hard to come to that decision and I think that is for a lot of people that do a job that they love," Apgar said.

But Apgar says she's not completely walking away and plans to continue fostering animals.

"I am confident she will continue making things better for cats and people," said Brett Faizer, Winnebago County Animal Services administrator.

Frazier says losing Apgar is bittersweet.

"It's going to be difficult to keep it going after it retires but we are happy for her and we will do our best," Frazier said.

"Sometimes we have to make hard decisions but it's the best place to make the greatest difference too," Apgar said.

Apgar's last day is June 30 and the adoption manager at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Amber Pinnon will take over her position.