Winnebago County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total to 2,884. There are no new deaths reported. The deaths in the county remain 85.

The county positivity rate is 94 percent, and there are currently 26,571 negative test results.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Cafe

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank Center

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center