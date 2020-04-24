Winnebago County's positive COVID-19 case total rises by 15, 2 more deaths

Winnebago County sees a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 271 confirmed as of Friday afternoon. Two more people died from the disease; the death toll is 14.

Testing for the coronavirus is ramping up in the region with more drive-thru sites expected to open.

Through Friday, April 24, more than 2500 tests have been done with 271 positive, 1523 negative and 773 pending.

Areas of concern for the health department include Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Centre, Anam Care, Goldie B. Floberg Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, Rockford Rescue Mission and Van Matre Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

