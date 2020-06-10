Winnebago Co. confirms 15 additional cases of COVID-19

Winnebago County now has 2,634 total positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of Wednesday.

The county death total still stands at 78 deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rock River Health Care

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

51 deaths (65.38 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (34.62 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 101 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 216 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 552 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 420 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 393 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 367 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 274 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 155 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 156 cases and 37 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 25.7%: White, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 24.0%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20.2%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2.1 %: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 27.7%: Unknown

-- 0.3%: Other, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 2,634 total tests that have come back positive and 25,731 tests that have come back negative.

The county recovery rate is currently 88.7 percent.