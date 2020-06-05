Winnebago Co. State's Attorney issues statement on protests

Marilyn Hite Ross — Winnebago County State’s Attorney — issued a statement following protests across the county.

"Although many may find the current protests inconvenient, the right to peaceably assemble is a guaranteed right," Ross said.

Ross then quoted the The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances," Ross said.

She said the amendment is one of the basic tenets on which the country was founded.

"The First Amendment provides a viable means for people to petition the government to redress their grievances and concerns and to communicate their message to the masses," Ross said.

Ross then recalled scripture.

“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair, persecuted but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed, (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)," Ross said.

The county state's attorney added that she as well as law enforcement will work to provide a safe environment for those exercising their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner, according to Ross.