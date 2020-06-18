Winnebago Co. Sheriff warns of telephone scam

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a scam warning to the public on Thursday morning.

Several citizens have contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to report they received a phone call from an individual who claims to be a loved one or someone representing a loved one.

The caller then attempts to obtain money from the victims by stating their loved one has been arrested and needs money to bond out of jail. In at least two of the cases, the victims were asked to withdraw large sums of money and send it to addresses outside of the state.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is currently warning people to be cautious when answering calls from numbers they do not recognize, especially if the caller asks for money or donations. Individuals should never provide anyone with their personal, credit card or bank information.

Anyone who receives a similar call should report it immediately by calling (815) 319-6300.