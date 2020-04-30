Winnebago Co. Public Health Admin responds to Rep. Sosnowski complaint

The head of the Winnebago County Health Department replied to a complaint from Illinois Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, who asked for the release of complete and accurate COVID-19 fatality statistics in the department's daily report.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Sosnowski called for additional information to verify that all individuals listed as having died of COVID-19, in fact, had a positive test that confirmed the virus.

Dr. Sandra Martell, public health administrator for the county health department, wrote a letter as a response on Wednesday.

"Dear Representative Sosnowski:

Thank you for reaching out to share your recommendations for data reporting on COVID-19. As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic response has been evolving.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued guidance clarifying COVID-19 Case Definition on April 20, 2020. Laboratory evidence and vital records criteria have been established for classifying deaths. A copy of this guidance is attached. Vital Records Criteria – a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The number of deaths reported from COVID-19 by the Winnebago County Health Department are those deaths that have identified COVID-19 as the Cause of Death on the death certificate – Part I as entered by the attending physician/medical examiner/coroner. Contributing conditions are entered in Part II on the death certificate.

Of the fourteen (14) deaths reported through April 29, 2020, only two (2) did not have COVID-19 specimens submitted. Both deaths occurred in a facility with COVID-19 infection further meeting the criteria with an Epidemiologic Linkage. Coroner Hintz has been determining the cause of death in consultation with the healthcare provider for the deceased individual.

I have not received any pressure nor have I been made aware of any pressure on healthcare providers to identify the cause of death as COVID-19. All healthcare systems in collaboration with the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center have been working together to provide timely, relevant, accurate, and sensitive data at the local level for our community. Congregate settings in Winnebago County worked to self-identify when they had COVID-19 in their facility before it became standard policy throughout the state.

As we move through the pandemic and more data becomes available for analysis at the aggregate level, it will be shared with the community. As our local representative, I hope that you will continue your advocacy in the Illinois legislature for remediation and mitigation of the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

Sincerely,

Sandra Martell RN, DNP"

Statewide as of April 28, there have been 48,102 positive cases of COVID-19 identified and 2,125 deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that a total of 242,189 tests have been performed as of April 28.