Health leaders say don't avoid doctor over COVID-19 concerns

Local hospitals and medical experts remind the public about how to get treatment for non-COVID illnesses or conditions.

In an email Friday, the Winnebago County Health Department's Emergency Operations Center says anyone experiencing any kind of medical emergency should not hesitate to go to the emergency room.

"Emergency rooms are safe and ready to care for you. Steps have been taken at each emergency room to reduce any risk of exposure between non-COVID and COVID patients," according to the announcement.

Experts encourage patients, especially those who are sick or have a chronic condition, to stay in contact with their health care providers. Many offer telehealth services, if you can't make it to the office.

Health department leaders say prenatal and well-child checks, immunizations and regular check-ups are important to continue during this time.

They warn delaying or avoiding necessary medical care could lead to more serious conditions.