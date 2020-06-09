Winnebago Co. Health Department to hire 51 people to conduct contact tracing

One of the key requirements for Illinois to move into phase four of its reopening plan is contact tracing, and the Winnebago County Health Department plans to revitalize the teams responsible for contact tracing in our region.

"The Health Department has been allocated 4.9 million dollars for contact tracing," Dr. Sandra Martell said.

51 members of the community will join the Health Department in the fight against COVID-19 by the end of the month.

"Our model will be using a case management model which is what we have used throughout this pandemic and throughout the outbreaks,” Martell said. “There is one individual that takes in the information determines and works through the case contact investigation."

The Health Department plans to recruit qualified community members on its social media accounts, and post the jobs on its website.

"We will require a mix of educational requirements from high school graduates to graduate degrees including clerks, disease investigation specialists, and epidemiologists," Martell said.

“Public health does follow a train the trainer approach so I think individuals with at least a high school diploma would be eligible for this,” Public Health Program Coordinator at Northern Illinois University Beth Squires said.

Some of the people hired as contact tracers will zero in on high-risk communities.

"We are going to have specific teams to address outbreaks associated with our long term care facilities so as we move into a kind of recovery and response we will have teams assigned to that," Martell said.

As for digital contact tracing, Professor of Media Studies David Gunkel from NIU believes it can help, but cannot be the only solution.

"It needs to be a piece of the puzzle, it can help contribute to a total public health rollout strategy but in it, of itself, it is not sufficient," Gunkel said.