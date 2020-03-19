Winnebago Co. Health Department recommends suspending gatherings of 10 people or more

To prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the Winnebago County Health Department is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health and recommending that businesses, institutions, and organizations suspend all gatherings and events of 10 people or more until further notice.

This suspension includes churches, gyms, and store unless these organizations can limit the number of people to under 10 and provide space for appropriate social distancing. Limiting gatherings is a proven method of containing and minimizing the spread of disease.

Daycare centers are not included since first responders and health care providers rely on daycare facilities in order to continue critical work. Local daycare centers have been given guidance by the Winnebago County Health Department to reduce risk of exposure.

If you do not have any symptoms, you do not need to get tested. Officials also want to remind you to call before you go to the healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath). If you have mild symptoms, your healthcare provider may instruct you to stay home and self-care. You may not be test be tested to reduce exposure to others and prioritize testing of severely ill patients.

Only go to the emergency room if your symptoms are severe or if directed to so by your healthcare provider. Testing does require a clinicians order.

For general questions about COVID-19, you can call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Or if you have a question specific to Winnebago County, call the WCHD at 1-815-319-607 available Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.