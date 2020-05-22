Winnebago Co. Health Department: 52 deaths from COVID-19

Winnebago County is now reporting a total of 52 deaths and 1,744 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening.

The new numbers include 513 recoveries, according to the Winnebago County Health Department. Data released on Friday also shows 13,034 tests are negative with an additional 3,866 still pending.

In total, 18,644 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in Winnebago County.

More than half of the deceased are age 70 or older. The youngest death in the county was between the ages of 40-49.

The Winnebago County Health Department has also issued a list of locations of concern.

— Alden Alma Nelson Manor

— Amberwood Care Centre

— Anam Care

— The Atrium

— Crimson Pointe

— East Bank

— Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

— Forrest City Rehab and Nursing

— Goldie B Floberg Center

— Highview in the Woodlands

— Linconshire Place

— Luther Center

— Milestone

— River Bluff Nursing Home

— Robert Webb Terrace

— Rock River Health Care

— Rockford Rescue Mission

— Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus

— St. Anne Ascension Living

— Stepping Stones of Rockford

— Van Matre

— Winnebago County Jail

More than 65 percent of deaths were in congregate settings within locations of concern, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

There are 55 ICU beds available from the 119 total, while there are 142 surgery beds out of the 485 total available.