Winnebago Co. COVID-19 cases now at 2,594

Winnebago County now has 2,594 total positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of Monday.

The county total stands at 76 deaths.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Alpine Fireside Health Center

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- The Atrium

-- Bickford Senior Living

-- Crimson Pointe

-- East Bank

-- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

-- Forrest City Rehab & Nursing

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Highview in the Woodlands

-- Lincolnshire Place

-- Luther Center

-- Milestone

-- Mosaic Group Home

-- PA Peterson

-- Presence Cor Mariae

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Robert Webb Terrace

-- Rock River Health Care

-- Rosecrance Griffin Willamson Campus

-- St. Anne Ascension Living

-- Stepping Stones of Rockford

-- Van Matre

-- Wesley Willows

-- Winnebago County Jail

-- Winnebago County Juvenile Justice Center

49 deaths (64.47 percent) came from in-congregate settings from an area of concern. 27 deaths (35.53 percent) came from non-congregate settings from an area of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 98 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 211 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 549 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 417 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 384 cases and 2 deaths: 40-49 age group

-- 363 cases and 8 deaths: 50-59 age group

-- 269 cases and 11 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 148 cases and 20 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 155 cases and 35 deaths: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 25.5%: White, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 24.1%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 20.3%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 2 %: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 27.7%: Unknown

-- 0.3%: Other, Not Hispanic or Latino

There have been 2,594 total tests that have come back positive and 22,887 tests that have come back negative.

The county recovery rate is currently 86.3 percent.