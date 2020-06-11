Winnebago Co. Board Chairman shares policy suggestions for government

Chairman Frank Haney of the Winnebago County Board released a series of policy suggestions on Thursday afternoon.

Haney said he was asked to share his perspective on how the Winnebago County government can better serve the community.

"Some of these items are not new but perhaps the time is right to execute on them," Haney said.

The suggestions include creating a lock box for county mental health sales tax funding. Haney also suggests creating a public platform for country public safety leaders to report-out crime and justice system data.

Championing blight reduction and neighborhood revitalization by supporting the Barber Colman partnership was the third policy suggestion Haney made.

Haney added increasing minority representation in law enforcement and reinstitute the Focused Deterrence program. Involving public unions in discussions of reform and embracing community policing were also on Haney's list of suggestions.

The list concluded with suggestions to continue to focus on public health post-pandemic and the continuation of acknowledging positive reform.

Some examples of positive reform, according to Haney, include Winnebago County committing to body cameras in 2019, jail tablets in 2018 and the sheriff's department being CLEA accredited. The accreditation is known as the gold standard for police agency evaluation.

"Since there is no logistical way to discuss these ideas with each and every person needed to execute on these items while getting much-needed community feedback at the same time, I am sharing this with everyone at the same time and respectfully ask for your constructive feedback," Haney said.

The entire document released by Haney is available on the WIFR website.