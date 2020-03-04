Winnebago County board could soon require super majority to change ordinances

The Illinois primary is just around the corner on March 17. Early voting is already under way. One position in the balance is the Winnebago County Chairperson.

Ordinance changes

The county's policy and personnel committee will vote Thursday to require a super majority vote instead of a simple majority to change ordinances. A super majority would require 12 board members to make changes instead of 11. Supporters say this strengthens decisions.

"This ordinance change does nothing to affect the voters," says board member Jim Webster, who is running on the republican ticket for chairperson position against Rockford alderperson Joe Chiarelli. "Now instead of 11 sets of eyes looking at an ordinance change, [12] sets of eyes are looking at ordinance changes."

Several board members agree a super majority requirement will make changing amendments more difficult.

"A positive [of the change is] that a new chairman comes in, it wouldn't take a simple majority to change those ordinances, and change those duties midstream," says board member Burt Gerl who is running for the position on the democrat ticket. "But then again will take three fifths majority to garner back some of those duties and powers to the chairman."

The topic of debate has been the chairperson's duties for several years now. The board has attempted to make 14 mid term changes to the position since current chairperson Frank Haney started in 2016. Haney says passing a super majority would solidify the changes made to the position that have limited its duties. He believes it would make it difficult to revert those amendments.

"When I see on my way out that there's games being played to make it harder if the future board would want to revisit this debacle, and would want to consider restoring the duties for the next chairman, that efforts are underway to make that harder I have to speak out," says Haney. "We do need the next chairman to be allowed to do a job."

Haney also questions why those who voted to strip those powers while on the board are now running for that same position.

Gerl and Webster agree the job is clear to them, but the future of the position can always be changed.

"I don't think the voters should have concerns, I think the county board has acted due diligently," says Gerl. "We have been working on that role, and limiting powers and just trying to gain a better transparency of the chairman's position, I think there's a lot of duties that still exist when we look at the position, but what it's going to look like in the future we're really not sure."

Webster believes voters should educate themselves before the primary, and vote for a candidate that shares similar values. He believes trusting that the board has the community's best interest in mind is critical.

"Every meeting whatever we're voting on whether it's for a bond issue, whether it is buying new equipment for the county highway department, whether it's on the budget, every vote we make changes something," says Webster. "That's what boards do!"