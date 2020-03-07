Winnebago County Health Department confirms a resident was tested for COVID-19

Just over an hour after the Winnebago County Health Department released an update about COVID-19 cases, the department has sent a second release.

The letter released states “The Winnebago County Health Department is confirming that a resident was transported this morning via EMS to a local hospital to be evaluated and tested for COVID-19. Test results are pending at the Illinois Department of Public Health lab. Healthcare providers in collaboration with the health department have been evaluating and testing individuals based on symptom and exposure risk. When there is a confirmed case, that information will be shared with the community by the Winnebago County Health Department.”

The health department says it is necessary to keep the privacy of individuals that are being evaluated as these are difficult times for everyone.