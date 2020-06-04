Winnbago County leaders share their views on protesting

A COVID-19 update from Winnebago County Leaders shifts to focus on the good that can come from protests and young people who stand up for their beliefs.

"My job right now is to listen to the black community, specifically the black community to see where I've failed them, where this city's failed them," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says it's been an eye-opening week.

"I've learned more in the last week from my meetings with different citizens than I have had the opportunity to learn the 3 years I've been mayor,” McNamara said.

McNamara says the protests across Rockford show true leaders and put a spotlight on issues that must be resolved.

"I hear their voices and I thank them for being those vocal leaders that we all want young people to be," McNamara said.

"What are we going to do when our young people that are full of talent are not on the path to success," said Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney.

Haney says that questions must be answered to effectively support the community.

"No, it is not acceptable to discount anybody. Neighborhood groups are community groups and many partners around the community that is deeply committed to the success of all people,” Haney said.

And until all people have that mentality, Haney says the problems of racism and inequality will continue.

"It's a tough conversation but we need to have it, We can not duck it any longer," Haney said.

Those who participate in protests are now able to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms at any community-based testing sites.