Windy Conditions Offset Return of Sunshine Thursday

For a month that started out with so much promise, April's really turned out to be quite a dud, at least from a temperature standpoint. After having above normal temperatures on seven of the month's first eight days, we've managed a total of just four days with above normal temperatures in the past three weeks! We'll undoubtedly end the month on a cool note Thursday, despite sunshine's return, but the news does get better from there.

Thursday's to start on a partly to mostly cloudy note in the Stateline, though the extent of cloud cover, or lack thereof, will depend heavily on location. Areas west of Rockford will start out with much more sunshine than folks east of the Forest City, who'll keep clouds around for at least the first few hours of the day. Regardless of location, sunshine will take over areawide by late morning, and will dominate the rest of the day. That's where the good news ends for Thursday, though.

Temperatures will fall well shy of normal Thursday, thanks to a roaring breeze out of the northwest that'll be howling from start to finish. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are likely during the daytime hours, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour possible, especially in the 10am to 1pm window. Winds will diminish quickly Thursday Night, and will be much less of a factor Friday, leading to significant improvements.

For those looking for good news, there's plenty to share, once we get to Friday. Sunshine will be dominant from start to finish, with temperatures returning to near 70° for May's opening day. More significant warming's on tap Saturday, and Sunday also appears to be a good candidate to produce a 70° temperature. In all likelihood, we're poised to enjoy the warmest weekend here in the past 32 weekends! The last weekend to feature back to back 70s was all the way back on September 21-22.