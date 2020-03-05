Wind Advisories Hoisted for the Stateline Through Friday Morning

Hold on to your hats, and hold on to the steering wheel! Winds are ramping up dramatically Thursday Evening, and the worst is likely yet to come overnight.

As a strong area of low pressure continues to slowly drift eastward, winds have been assembling and strengthening out of the northwest throughout the afternoon hours and now into Thursday Evening. Wind gusts have already approached 40 miles per hour in western portions of the Stateline, with stronger gusts still ahead.

As a result, the National Weather Service has wisely issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Stateline. These advisories, in effect until 4:00am for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties, and until 6:00am for the remainder of the area, highlight the potential for winds to gust to as high as 50 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of this magnitude can cause damage to tree limbs and branches, contribute to sporadic power outages, and could complicate travel, especially for those driving high-profile vehicles. Compounding the travel issue is the fact these winds are blowing from the northwest, meaning travel will be affected on both north/south and east/west roads.

While breezes will be an issue for the first half of Friday, they should subside rather quickly in the afternoon.