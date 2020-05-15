William Grady Pool in Belvidere will not open this summer

The Belvidere Park District says it will not open the William Grady Pool this summer.

Leaders say the decision was obvious given that the stay-at-home order is still in effect and it's unknown what the reopening requirements will be.

"That said, the decision may have been obvious," said Mark Pentecost, executive director. "But I want to emphasize it was in no way, easy."

Pentecost added that he and other park district leaders looked at every scenario to try and make it work.

The pool was built in 1939 and replaced in 1986. It is one of the largest in the region.

If you purchased a 2020 season pass, you can request a refund or carry it over to the 2021 season.