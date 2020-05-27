Widespread rain expected Thursday renews concerns for localized flash flooding

The Stateline's weather pattern over the past several days can be characterized in three words: warm, muggy, and, at times, stormy. While the warmth and humidity have played prominent roles throughout the week, storms have taken a bit of a back seat. Where they've formed, they've produced a few downpours and occasional gusty winds, but to this point, they've been extremely scattered and quite brief, often lasting no more than five to ten minutes at a time. That's to change Thursday, though.

For the past three days, a slow moving area of low pressure has been nearly stalled to our south, with upper level winds blowing in an unconventional south to north fashion. That has sent numerous little disturbances northward, with widely scattered summertime thunderstorms percolating in the afternoon and drifting north, only to fall apart rather quickly as the sun goes down.

A more robust disturbance approaching from the northwest Thursday will send our next rainfall our way from a more conventional westerly or northwesterly direction as a cold front slowly drops southeastward. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms are to develop as early as mid-morning in our westernmost or northwesternmost areas, slowly overspreading the Rockford Metro by midday. The afternoon is likely to be quite stormy over most, if not all of the Stateline, before a gradual dissipating trend commences toward sunset.

Extensive cloud cover is to keep our severe weather threat highly limited. Downpour-generating thunderstorms are likely, though wind gusts won't register much higher than 35-40 miles per hour, any hail would remain marble size at best, and the tornado threat is next to nothing.

Of greater concern, though, is the threat for heavy rainfall, and perhaps some localized flash flooding as a result. The extremely slow moving nature of the cold front will keep moderate to, at times, heavy rain going almost uninterruptedly through much of the day. Areas that have seen the most rainfall early in the week stand the best chance for flash flooding, due to the saturated nature of the soil, though all of us can expect to see occasional ponding on roadways.

Computer model forecasts offer differing projections regarding rainfall amounts. Global models, such as NOAA's GFS Model, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF, or EURO), and Environment Canada's GEM Model all keep rainfall amounts under one inch, while the higher resolution NAM and Timecast Models favor healthier rainfall amounts. Given the humid state of our atmosphere and the expected slow moving nature of the front, I tend to lean toward the wetter solutions. Most locations in the Stateline should expect between 0.75" and 1.00", with a few spots picking up slightly more.

Rain should end rather quickly Thursday Night, with high pressure sliding in allowing for sunny skies, cooler temperatures, and much more comfortable humidity levels Friday, and lasting through the weekend.