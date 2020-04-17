Wi-Fi map helps Illinois students access free hot spots

Accessing the internet just got a little bit easier for students in Illinois.

Several agencies, including the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois State Board of Education, released a map that identifies free Wi-Fi hot spots across the state.

Thousands of students shifted to e-learning as the COVID-19 pandemic grew.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the life of every Illinois student but not equally,” said State Superintendent of Education Carmen I. Ayala. “The transition to remote learning has accelerated our efforts to close the digital divide among Illinois students and families. This map is one way to level the playing field in the short-term and to increase access to the tools students and educators need to engage more deeply in remote education.”

As of April 15, 200 hot spots were indicated on the map.

To access the map, click click here