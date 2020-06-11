'Why they fought' locals reflect on 1968 rallies

One generation is picking up where another left off. For the younger Rockford residents protests and rallies are relatively new, but for those who grew up in the '60s, the current events are all too familiar.

Sidella Hughes, Dyanna Walker and William Teba Kent continue their fight for freedom, decades after they took part in organizations and rallies for civil rights.

"Nobody in the United States of America, who is the free, should have to beg to be alive," says Hughes.

Kent reflects back to 1968. He says the circumstances in that time lined up for the movement and change. "In 1968, I'll go back to when Dr. King was assassinated, I was working in Rockford and Chicago. And at the time we were just taken aback that the man who stood for non violence would be violently shot down," says Kent. "That was a reason there was a violent reaction. It would not get the job done. So we had to organize people."

One of the ways to organize people was by creating the Black Panther Party, which Kent joined.

"Black Panther Party was for self defense, it was to provide patrols in the community to watch what the police [were] doing," he explains. "And at that time we didn't have the technology that they have right now where you can take videos of stuff."

Fast forward to 2020, videos of brutality against black people would surface and the rallies would start again. The question is, how did it get to that point?

"In my generation after we started making advances, and being able to go to different colleges and go to schools and be able to go into different stores, or hotels we thought that was great," says Walker. "Where the problem came in is beneath that surface we were just dealing with what was above ground, beneath the surface was still the roots of racism."

Kent agrees the roots are deep.

"When we talk about racism, which is really a constructed name, it has to be deconstructed through the same way that it was constructed, through laws, through the development of programs and institutions," he says.

Deconstruction is what today's generation fights for.

"We don't want to live like our grandparents, and our fathers and our mothers," says Blazey Onyango, a member of Rockford Youth in Action. "We are a different generation."

His organization partner, Anthony Fort Jr., says he wants all people to be treated equally, but wants to get to the root of the issues.

"Law enforcement and people in the educational system, it's time to hold them accountable," he says.

Hughes and Walker believe the current generation has a better foundation than they did growing up, and are proud of the push for reform.

"The thing about youth now is that they don't have any barriers, like when I was young your parents were steady telling you 'don't say nothing to white people, don't do this don't do that,' Hughes explains. "Parents tell their kids that but they don't do it like the told us. Because when I was a kid, like Emmett Till you go down south and you speak up you dead."

Walker says her experiences made her want to hide the reality from her own child.

"And I as a parent didn't want my child to go through what I had to go through, so I shielded her from that," she says. "But now you have the situation is as a generation we're not taking it."

They all say the differences between the rallies in 1968 and 2020 is the age demographic, and the multi-cultural support from every race in 2020.

"You see people whose consciousness have been provoked, and now they want to express and do something, and that's a great thing," says Kent.

Both generations say the city should take further action instead of just hosting listening sessions.

"We don't need to be listening," says Walker. "We've had this for over 400 years and anybody that says they don't know what the problem is I believe they're either in a mental fog or they're lying."

But others feel they aren't truly heard.

"Whenever you get out and say 'Black Lives Matter' we're always met with a rebuttal," says Fort Jr. "If you genuinely heard what I was saying, if you genuinely understood exactly what I mean when I say 'Black Lives Matter' there should be no debate."

In '68 Hughes, Walker and Kent express they fought for opportunity, civil and human rights and to take down barriers. When asked if they believe they're still fighting for that, they responded 'yes.'

"We're still fighting for it," says Hughes. "We're going to keep fighting for it until things change."