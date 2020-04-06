Whiteside County confirms three new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Whtieside County Health Department announces three new positive COVID-19 cases. These cases are in their 20s, 40s and 60s.

Officials say by the time the results were made available, one individual had already recovered. The health department is working with the individuals and their healthcare providers to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness.

The three new cases brings the county total to 21 cases. Of those confirmed cases. Five have recovered and one has died with the rest either receiving care or recovering at home.