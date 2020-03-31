Whiteside County confirms first COVID-19 death, 3 deaths total in Northern Illinois

According to the Whiteside County Health Department, a resident in their 90s is the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

Officials say this is a person who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. More recently, a Whiteside County resident in their 30s tested positive for the case. After further investigation, WCHD learned the individual was not a resident of Whiteside County.

This is the second laboratory confirmed positive test reported to Whiteside County Health Department with an incorrect address. Both tests were performed at an out of county location.

Whiteside County Health Department asks providers conducting testing, to verify they have an individual's correct address at the time of testing. WCHD also asks individuals seeking testing to check with their provider to make sure their providers have correct addresses listed.

Whiteside County’s current numbers are 5 positive laboratory confirmed cases. Of those 5 cases, 2 have recovered and 1 has died.

The recently announced death marks the third COVID-19 death in Northern Illinois. One death was reported Monday in Carroll County and one death was reported Tuesday in Winnebago County.