Whiteside County announces its third COVID-19 related death

The Whiteside County Health Department is reporting a third death related to COVID-19 in the county Tuesday. The individual that passed was in their 70s.

Additional information about the case will not be released at this time, health department officials say. The department also says that the actual cases of COVID-19 in Whiteside COunty are likely being undereported due to the limited testing in the county and state.

Whiteside County currently has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 10 of those recovering, 3 passing away and the rest receiving care at a medical facility or at home.