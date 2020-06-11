Whiteside Co. Jail inmate found dead identified

A Whiteside County inmate found dead on Wednesday has been identified on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate on Wednesday.

On Friday, ISP was requested by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate. The inmate has been identified as Timothy R. Rippy, a 59-year-old man of Lyndon.

Preliminary information indicates Rippy was found unresponsive by Whiteside County Deputies at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the ISP.

Rippy was provided medical assistance by Whiteside County deputies and the Morrison Fire Department, before being pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday. An investigation has just started and no additional information is available at this time, according to the ISP.