With warm weather expected this weekend, it's a good reason to get outdoors. The resort sits deep in the forest of White Pines State Park and it offers miles of hiking trails, a restaurant, cabins and a playhouse theater.

It's been a staple in the community since the 1930's. Since then, the resort has added some new things for this season like incorporating a farm to table focus at the restaurant and nearly 30 shows are booked so far.