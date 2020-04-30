White Pines Resort offers Mother's Day Brunch buffet

The stay-at-home order has forced many restaurants to postpone or cancel what has been a tradition to many: the Mother's Day brunch.

One local resort will be able to carry on its tradition of more than 30 years, with modifications. White Pines Resort in Ogle County has been closed since the shelter-in-place order was announced. With the new restrictions starting in Illinois on May 1, White Pines got word from the state that it can offer a one-day-only curbside pick-up for Mother's Day, Sunday May 10.

To place an order, call 815-946-2400 ext. 2110 or email foh@whitepinesresort.net. Since White Pines offices are closed, please leave a message with your order and someone will call or email back to confirm everything. Orders must be placed by Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m.

Pick-up slots will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 10. Curbside pick-up will take place directly across the street at White Pines Resort office.